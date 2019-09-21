Smead Capital Management Holds Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Position by $3.64 Million as Share Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.08M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $245.79. About 689,535 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $686.63M for 38.40 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How a Dutch company’s technology is likely driving Intel’s expansion – Portland Business Journal” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8,585 shares to 24,647 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intern by 34,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 102,780 shares to 233,942 shares, valued at $26.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,199 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My Investment In Wells Fargo Over The Last 4 Years Shows Surprising Results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.