Smead Capital Management Holding in Target (TGT) Cut as Share Value Rose; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Boosted Holding by $18.37 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 67,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.96M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $105.42. About 2.73M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 345,949 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto calls U.S. SEC fraud charges ‘plainly wrong’; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved for Autonomous Operation of Trains at its Iron Ore Business; 22/05/2018 – Tina Davis: SCOOP: Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5bln deal to sell its stake in Grasberg mine, via @david_stringer &…; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan for Up to $2.25B; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto completes coal exit with Kestrel mine sale; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

