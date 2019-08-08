Smead Capital Management Holding in Lennar (LEN) Lifted by $692,860 as Market Valuation Declined; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Carnival (Call) (CCL) Holding by $775,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (Call) (CCL) by 209.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 22,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 1.87 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 1.00M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (NYSE:SO) by 43,700 shares to 253,000 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,134 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,992 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 70,398 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 1.54 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.03% or 24,984 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.84% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 23,744 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 81,767 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 2.80M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt accumulated 171,142 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). California Employees Retirement reported 882,661 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 100 are owned by Ironwood Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial reported 609 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 15,860 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,512 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,443 shares. Laffer Invs has 35,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited owns 106,438 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 2,745 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 382,633 shares. Sib invested in 4,633 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 11.82M were accumulated by Sanders Capital Limited Co. 9,554 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Limited. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 295,140 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company reported 14,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.