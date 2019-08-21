Smead Capital Management Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $451,728

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, down from 414,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.29M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 20,585 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 13.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 88,051 shares to 189,322 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.39 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.