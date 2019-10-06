Smead Capital Management Has Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Zevin Asset Management Cut Position by $366,320

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,388 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 9,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 34,499 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $134.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 16,920 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 0.25% or 318,539 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 6,300 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6.17M shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 18,479 are owned by Security National Trust. The California-based Capital International Investors has invested 1.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Prudential Public Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10.47M shares. Tcw Group Inc Incorporated reported 20,700 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4.62 million shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

