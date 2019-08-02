Smead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Sentiment Is 2.35

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 81,470 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 3.12M shares with $86.06M value, down from 3.20 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 32.11M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 207 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 88 cut down and sold their equity positions in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 932.99 million shares, up from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chesapeake Energy Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 53 Increased: 130 New Position: 77.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.645. About 13.54 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy

G.F.W. Energy X L.P. holds 73.06% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 110.81 million shares. Carlyle Group L.P. owns 172.90 million shares or 25.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 8.13% invested in the company for 11.48 million shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 3.77% in the stock. New Generation Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Investment Mgmt Co accumulated 1.31M shares or 1.03% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown owns 44,881 shares. Nomura Inc owns 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.30M shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc owns 322,312 shares or 6.05% of their US portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,150 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 457,496 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. 263,395 were reported by Trustmark Natl Bank Department. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Lc has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 65,118 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,831 shares. Btim Corp holds 31,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.