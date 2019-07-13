Smead Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $692,860; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 384,694 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,761 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $68.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 6,934 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest holds 87,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 19,413 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Parkside Bank owns 256 shares. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 171,032 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 10,950 shares stake. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0% or 311 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.08M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% or 142,118 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has 134,394 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 82,358 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Invesco reported 0.02% stake. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 1,215 shares.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

