Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.07 Million; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increases Holding in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG)

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc analyzed 24,965 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 963,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09M, down from 987,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $208.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 16.27 million shares traded or 65.01% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company's stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 608,755 shares traded or 82.22% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.34 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" published on May 31, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.