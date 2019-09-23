Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $4.24 Million; Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Lifted Granite Constr (GVA) Position

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 9,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 85,966 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 76,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 184,678 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 34,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.21 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 2.91 million shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advisors invested in 200,000 shares. First Washington reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 46,088 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 17,827 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Palouse Capital Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,762 shares. Tygh Cap reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 12,804 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,391 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 64,500 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,368 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Georgia-based Voya Inv Management has invested 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,494 shares to 30,324 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,387 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $99,890 was bought by Larkin Kyle T. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20. $11,744 worth of stock was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. KELSEY DAVID H had bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.