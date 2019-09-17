Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) SI Increased By 31.74%

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 44,234 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.59 million shares with $67.05 million value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $210.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 5.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) had an increase of 31.74% in short interest. IDN’s SI was 325,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.74% from 247,000 shares previously. With 62,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s short sellers to cover IDN’s short positions. The SI to Intellicheck Inc’s float is 2.49%. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 8,502 shares traded. Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) has risen 154.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 154.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IDN News: 14/05/2018 – Intellicheck 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intellicheck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDN); 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 06/03/2018 RSC Training Taps Intellicheck for Partnership Agreement to Offer Age ID; 25/04/2018 – Tennessee ABC Enforcement Section Fortifies Underage Drinking Prevention with Intellicheck’s Age ID; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck, Honeywel Settlement Confidential; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 22/03/2018 – Intellicheck 4Q Loss/Shr 19c

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.37% above currents $46.4 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5100 target.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Fincl Incorporated has invested 1.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 34.63 million shares. Advisory holds 361,353 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability reported 87,600 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 54,741 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fagan Associates stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0.62% or 27.31M shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 7,405 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 52,106 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 92,579 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 438,449 shares. Cap Management Associates accumulated 23,508 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc has invested 1.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fincl Advantage holds 1,752 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company has market cap of $79.21 million. The firm provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center , a component of Defense ID system.