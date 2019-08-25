Smead Capital Management Has Lowered By $2.22 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased By $3.83 Million Its International Business Machs C (IBM) Holding

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased International Business Machs C (IBM) stake by 83.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,155 shares as International Business Machs C (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 5,399 shares with $762,000 value, down from 32,554 last quarter. International Business Machs C now has $114.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc analyzed 52,761 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.61M shares with $68.28 million value, down from 1.66M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 22.37% above currents $129.57 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 13,208 shares to 17,284 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) stake by 8,612 shares and now owns 48,383 shares. Western Alliance Bancorp Com (NYSE:WAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.