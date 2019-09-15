Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $13.19 Million; Market Value Rose; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Value Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 9,025 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 23,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 364,066 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 71,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 333,405 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.60 million, down from 405,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lincoln has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,693 shares. Bath Savings owns 28,285 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,380 shares. Punch & Associate Investment Mgmt reported 0.59% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advisory Limited Liability invested in 22,886 shares. 23,110 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 24,400 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,789 shares. 10 invested in 2.58% or 64,417 shares. 1,264 were accumulated by Jnba. Cibc Corp has 185,509 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & Communication holds 1.62% or 244,986 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Lc has 4,269 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Falcon Point Lc reported 3.09% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.06% or 89,611 shares in its portfolio. 205,272 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 124,188 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 1,138 shares. 31,001 were reported by Weiss Multi. Tarbox Family Office holds 19 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 4,500 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 1.26M shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 76,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).