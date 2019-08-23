Smead Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Lennar (LEN) as Market Valuation Declined; As Biogen Com (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Holder Clean Yield Group Has Raised Position

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.81 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $232.06. About 542,804 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 37,772 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Maine-based Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.3% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Canandaigua Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ancora Advisors Llc stated it has 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Panagora Asset holds 467,379 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Franklin reported 1.08 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. 1,657 were accumulated by Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Company. Cambiar Investors Limited holds 0.84% or 148,560 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 0.59% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 642,119 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability owns 132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability invested in 15,621 shares. Rampart Lc has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biogen Completes Acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics for Approximately $800 Million – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SMA STAT test now available at no charge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,808 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15,210 shares to 666,765 shares, valued at $126.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,755 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 460 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Citadel Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.35 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 200 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 827 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 21,104 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Company reported 7.7% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Prudential Inc has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 99,000 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct has invested 2.47% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Addison Cap stated it has 6,539 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jefferies Group Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Scott And Selber accumulated 49,997 shares.