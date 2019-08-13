Smead Capital Management Has Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Stake by $692,860 as Market Valuation Declined; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder M&T Bank Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 63,503 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 67,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $151.84. About 1.10M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 2.96 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,722 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 11,730 shares to 11,736 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

