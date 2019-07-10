Smead Capital Management Has Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding; Masimo (MASI)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Masimo Corp (MASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 163 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 130 reduced and sold their holdings in Masimo Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 42.26 million shares, down from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Masimo Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 111 Increased: 102 New Position: 61.

Smead Capital Management Inc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc acquired 14,140 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.54 million shares with $75.80M value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.15 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95 million for 51.23 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $149.6. About 25,300 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 42.76 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation for 71,302 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 109,763 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scholtz & Company Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 29,410 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 32,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has 26,789 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 464,247 shares. Addison owns 6,539 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. James Inv Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Swiss Bank accumulated 0.05% or 975,388 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 8,146 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.37M shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.73% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 8,750 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Amp Limited holds 0.09% or 305,959 shares. Northern Corp owns 3.40 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York-based Senator Invest Gru LP has invested 1.11% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 6,651 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lennar had 16 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28. Wedbush downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 15,210 shares to 666,765 valued at $126.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 73,672 shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.