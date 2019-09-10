Smead Capital Management Has Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding; Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Sentiment Is 1.53

Smead Capital Management Inc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc acquired 14,140 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.54M shares with $75.80M value, up from 1.53M last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.30M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 58 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 38 cut down and sold stakes in Evolution Petroleum Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 23.74 million shares, up from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Evolution Petroleum Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 26.

Jvl Advisors L.L.C. holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation for 2.22 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 667,421 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 154,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.28% in the stock. Opus Capital Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 117,354 shares.

The stock increased 2.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 121,111 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of natural gas and crude oil, onshore in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.56 million. The companyÂ’s principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

