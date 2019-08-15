Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $1.68 Million; Davidson D A & Company Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 69,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 7.79 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 12,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 56,592 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 44,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 1.73 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 13.23 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 6,098 shares to 24,370 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

