Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Kroger Co (KR) Position by $1.68 Million; Valuation Declined; Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 1.30M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 69,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 8.91M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 77,574 are held by Amica Mutual Ins Com. Fiera Capital Corp invested in 0% or 13,107 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 43,140 shares. 66,513 are owned by Donaldson Ltd. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 235,283 shares. 1.63M are held by Epoch Inv Prtn Inc. Hayek Kallen Investment Management invested in 0.42% or 26,100 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sasco Inc Ct holds 1.48 million shares. Florida-based St Johns Inv Mngmt has invested 0.5% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pettee Investors invested in 27,185 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Shelton Management reported 1,316 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 198,437 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 44,287 are held by Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Kroger Co. – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML names Sarepta as top pick – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta: When You Sell Too Early And Want Back In – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sarepta Stock Up Almost 40% This Year So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, GHDX, NVTA, SRPT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Another trade for 16,252 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20 million shares to 22.05M shares, valued at $117.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).