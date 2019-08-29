Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $2.32 Million; Share Price Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shares Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Boosted Its Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 444,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.30 million, down from 456,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $227.05. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 4.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Home Depot Built a Strong Q2 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 15,976 shares. Kentucky-based Town & Country Commercial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 1.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Comml Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 12,567 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 469,511 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt accumulated 2,102 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 281,690 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,518 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 37,249 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. 29,058 are owned by Verition Fund Limited Liability. Gabelli Funds holds 104,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 61,519 are held by Albion Fincl Ut. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,566 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 18,276 shares. The Ohio-based James Investment has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fiera Corp accumulated 5,788 shares or 0% of the stock.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Moves to Beef Up Its Theme Parks – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co holds 1,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 19,067 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank & Dba First Bankers invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1.11M shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 1,813 shares. Weik Mgmt holds 27,925 shares. Goelzer Mngmt stated it has 27,010 shares. North Corporation owns 106,590 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Filament Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 4,701 shares in its portfolio. Halcyon Mngmt Prtn LP owns 207,310 shares. American Inv Ser Inc reported 2,130 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd invested in 0.34% or 35,626 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).