Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $1.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Stake Boosted by Ubs Oconnor Llc

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, down from 414,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Equinix (EQIX) by 718.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94B, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equinix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 200 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 144 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 77,991 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd stated it has 89,170 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman owns 1,385 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.72% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Confluence Wealth Limited Company invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 10,198 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Lc owns 1,236 shares. Advisory Network Lc reported 21,079 shares stake. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wms Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 3,836 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated has 51,083 shares. Moreover, Cadence Management Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Collaborates with JPMorgan Chase to Create Flagship Branch – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Accenture Posted Solid Sales Growth in Q3 – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Effort To Retrain: Time Pacing Hits The Labor Force – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, June 27, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 66,733 shares to 73,905 shares, valued at $294.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dermira (Prn) by 7.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Endo Int (Call) (NASDAQ:ENDP).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Pot Stock With a Wide Moat and a Dividend? Try IIPR – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Newly-Constructed Skilled Nursing Facility in Nampa, Idaho – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Essex Property Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy as Powell Hints at Near-Term Rate Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Seabridge Investment Limited owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding owns 294,385 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 1.93M shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 1,751 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 173 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt invested in 10,536 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,722 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 23,242 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 40,009 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 11,771 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 59,550 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 13,936 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 42,673 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. 3,867 shares were sold by STROHMEYER KARL, worth $1.47 million on Tuesday, January 15. $1.35M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Schwartz Eric. Shares for $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. $366,798 worth of stock was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15.