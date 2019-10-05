Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)

Among 3 analysts covering CIRCOR Int`l (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIRCOR Int`l has $5000 highest and $3600 lowest target. $45’s average target is 24.79% above currents $36.06 stock price. CIRCOR Int`l had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. See CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $36.0000 50.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 52,286 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.53M shares with $60.54M value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. 6,000 shares valued at $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 14.10% above currents $38.31 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4900 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $430.25 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Petrus Tru Lta reported 2.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 935,103 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Financial owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 157,990 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Carroll Finance Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 975 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 64,683 shares stake. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 676 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 17,085 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 77,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 8.01M shares. 36,834 are owned by Brant Point Investment Lc. United Automobile Association holds 1.55M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 1.52M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 1,222 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Teton Advisors Inc has invested 1% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Elk Creek Partners Lc owns 200,513 shares. Wilen stated it has 12,794 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 634,114 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 2,519 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,873 were accumulated by Gru One Trading L P. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 20,400 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). 258,610 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. 6,774 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pub Sector Pension Board has 43,862 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 87,909 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c