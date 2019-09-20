Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Position as Share Price Declined; Taurus Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 18,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 63,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, up from 44,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.39M shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 44,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.05M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 16.63M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,125 shares to 92,159 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 111,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,819 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,192 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Prudential Plc stated it has 519,671 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Manhattan Co owns 26,278 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc reported 0.06% stake. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.03% or 16,369 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 10,535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl owns 3,228 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc has 0.9% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Shine Investment Advisory holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 34 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 135,700 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP reported 14,832 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.74% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,204 are owned by 1St Source Bank & Trust.

