Smead Capital Management Has Boosted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding; Narwhal Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40 million, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 7,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 29,141 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 36,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 108,639 shares to 387,874 shares, valued at $82.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glob Endowment LP has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,670 shares. 14.52 million were accumulated by Macquarie Group. 8,867 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Management Limited Com. Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.48% or 11,755 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 8,556 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 55,677 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 94,864 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 21,640 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated invested in 1.14% or 142,226 shares. Cypress Capital Group stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ontario – Canada-based Beutel Goodman And Commerce has invested 1.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Holderness Invs Company accumulated 0.85% or 32,816 shares. Causeway Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3.87 million shares.