Smead Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Value Declined; Alpha Windward Has Cut Its Best Buy (BBY) Stake by $496,800

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 52,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 36.85 million shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 7,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 5.39 million shares traded or 95.69% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Best Buy To ‘BBB’ On Better-Than-Expected Results; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 0.67% or 514,793 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 981,401 shares. The New York-based International Gp has invested 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Albion Financial Group Ut has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhenman And Partners Asset holds 0.02% or 5,009 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 32,858 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated reported 22.01 million shares stake. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,038 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field & Main Bancorp invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Td Management Ltd Com holds 825 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.91% or 23.24M shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust has 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6.21 million are held by Stifel Finance Corp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.10M shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares to 24,243 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.