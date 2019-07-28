Smead Capital Management Decreased Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Genpact LTD (G) Sentiment Is 1.44

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,190 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.58M shares with $58.86M value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1

Genpact LTD (G) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 118 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 82 decreased and sold their stock positions in Genpact LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 164.79 million shares, down from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genpact LTD in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 69 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 43.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited for 32.04 million shares. Dalton Investments Llc owns 794,319 shares or 12.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has 4.35% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The North Carolina-based Global Endowment Management Lp has invested 2.89% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 930,356 shares.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.02 million for 24.64 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Suggests It’s 42% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 1.25M shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Genpact Limited (G) has risen 18.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 28.26 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. On Friday, February 1 Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 10,185 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Com stated it has 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1,015 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 245 were reported by Orrstown Financial. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 12.28M shares. 167,304 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Burt Wealth stated it has 50 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 4.87 million shares. Wealth Architects Limited accumulated 10,518 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 3.89M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.02M shares. 22,833 were reported by Ghp Investment Advsrs. Cibc Asset invested in 0.04% or 164,787 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 687,978 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $40 target. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $4000 target.