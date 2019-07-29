Smead Capital Management Cut Its Discovery (DISCA) Stake by $4.77 Million; Valuation Declined; Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $2.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.06 million shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29M, down from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 200,742 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hightower stated it has 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 128,318 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 45,658 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.18M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 6 shares. Hartford Inv Comm accumulated 0.03% or 39,218 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.07% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 230,196 shares. 33,011 were reported by Beach Counsel Inc Pa. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited holds 21,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smead Cap Mngmt Inc has 6.41% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 4.67 million shares. General Amer Investors Company Inc reported 399,285 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $495.63 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 21,420 shares to 26,105 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 162,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,305 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

