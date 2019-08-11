Smead Capital Management Cut By $1.71 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Kimco Realty (KIM) Sellers Increased By 0.85% Their Shorts

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,697 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 405,108 shares with $71.31M value, down from 414,805 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) had an increase of 0.85% in short interest. KIM’s SI was 18.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.85% from 18.22 million shares previously. With 3.72M avg volume, 5 days are for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s short sellers to cover KIM’s short positions. The SI to Kimco Realty Corporation’s float is 4.51%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.75M shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fincl reported 0.2% stake. Saturna Corp holds 0.02% or 3,137 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,320 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wms Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,836 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability reported 1.47% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 22,086 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Investment Ltd has 138,944 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 1,640 shares. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 230,081 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Limited Com reported 2,075 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,847 shares. Grandeur Peak Lc holds 1.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 74,017 shares. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 861,824 shares. Piedmont Inv invested 0.91% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Tru holds 621 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 94,629 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blume accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque Bancshares & Com has 305 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 19,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Co reported 28,089 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 23,400 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 14,713 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 62,762 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 3,200 shares.

