Smead Capital Management Boosted Position in Lennar (LEN) by $692,860 as Stock Value Declined; S Squared Technology Has Cut Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Position by $1.56 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 400,853 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 828,975 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). New York-based S Squared Limited Liability has invested 11.77% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Paradigm Cap Management Inc reported 2.06% stake. Ubs Asset Americas owns 62,209 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management reported 155,975 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 270,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 12,478 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Catalyst Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Capital Ww Invsts has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.16M shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares to 397,248 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,089 were reported by Bamco Inc Ny. Eulav Asset invested in 0.2% or 100,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eminence LP invested in 4.07% or 5.57 million shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 141,656 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 281,443 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 322,450 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,119 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 611,511 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moore Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.54% stake. Pension reported 382,633 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).