Smartsheet (SMAR) Coveraged By Wedbush with $62.0000 Target; Schwab Charles Investment Management Decreased Posco (PKX) Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Posco (PKX) stake by 58.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 411,892 shares as Posco (PKX)’s stock declined 13.74%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 289,121 shares with $15.96 million value, down from 701,013 last quarter. Posco now has $16.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 206,185 shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study for Kwanika Copper-Gold Project; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 01/05/2018 – POSCO IS ALSO SAID TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN STAKE IN WODGINA MINE; 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale

In a a report revealed to clients on Friday morning, Wedbush analyst just has started coverage of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) with Outperform rating. The TP is exactly $62.0000.

Among 3 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Smartsheet has $50 highest and $45 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is -6.64% below currents $49.99 stock price. Smartsheet had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Smartsheet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.39M shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.