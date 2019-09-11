Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 45 22.86 N/A -0.57 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 124 9.85 N/A 1.45 96.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Smartsheet Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Liquidity

Smartsheet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, CyberArk Software Ltd. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Smartsheet Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 6 2.75

Smartsheet Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 30.92% upside potential. Competitively CyberArk Software Ltd. has an average price target of $139.13, with potential upside of 34.65%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CyberArk Software Ltd. is looking more favorable than Smartsheet Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smartsheet Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 78.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CyberArk Software Ltd. beats Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.