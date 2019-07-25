Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Reaches $53.95 After 3.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Covering SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Among 3 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. See SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) latest ratings:

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 831,477 shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 100.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $5.75B company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $55.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMAR worth $172.47 million more.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Among 3 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Smartsheet had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Smartsheet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator: July notifications 2.69% – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.