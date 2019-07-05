Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Reaches $51.40 After 9.00% Down Move; KOMERCNI BANKA AS ORD CZK500 KOMERCNI BA (KMERF) SI Increased By 4%

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 1.10 million shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 100.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERSThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.39B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $46.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMAR worth $484.65M less.

Analysts await Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Smartsheet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Among 3 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Smartsheet had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.