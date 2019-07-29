Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Reaches $50.95 After 3.00% Down Move; Pvh (PVH) Shorts Decreased By 3.2%

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.26% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 653,487 shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 100.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.43B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $49.42 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMAR worth $162.87M less.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 30. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, May 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15100 target. Citigroup maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 578,626 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 17,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 7,475 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 2,268 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 417,495 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% or 48,571 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc reported 37,590 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,897 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 82,636 shares. Oxbow Advisors stated it has 0.14% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 46,219 are owned by Strs Ohio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 6,417 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 3,331 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider NASELLA HENRY bought $99,408.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Among 3 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Smartsheet had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Smartsheet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.