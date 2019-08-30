Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Reaches $48.73 After 3.00% Down Move; INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD ORDINARY S (IAUGF) Shorts Decreased By 16.51%

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 345,071 shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by FacebookThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.12 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $47.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMAR worth $153.57 million less.

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:IAUGF) had a decrease of 16.51% in short interest. IAUGF’s SI was 78,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.51% from 94,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 789 days are for INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:IAUGF)’s short sellers to cover IAUGF’s short positions. It closed at $5.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company has market cap of $12.48 billion. The firm operates through Consumer Division , Business Division (Australia), New Zealand, Asia, and Corporate and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability, as well as consumer credit, pleasure craft, boat, caravan, and travel insurance products.

Among 4 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Smartsheet has $6200 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 3.63% above currents $48.73 stock price. Smartsheet had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Analysts await Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Smartsheet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.