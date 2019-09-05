Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Reaches $43.33 After 9.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Covering Devon Energy (DVN)

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 51.96% above currents $23.69 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $4000 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Societe Generale maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $35 target. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.55% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 2.25 million shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $4.62B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $39.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMAR worth $415.62 million less.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 2.77 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 3.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 1.26M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated, Nevada-based fund reported 3,558 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Daiwa Grp invested in 39,958 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,986 shares. Aperio Lc owns 255,125 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Art Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Jnba Fin Advsr holds 619 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 0.18% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 43,448 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 85,268 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0.1% or 364,533 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Whittier Tru invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Natl Pension Service has 647,484 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Among 4 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Smartsheet has $6200 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 16.55% above currents $43.33 stock price. Smartsheet had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.