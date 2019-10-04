Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Reaches $38.26 After 3.00% Down Move; Sphera Funds Management LTD Lowered By $4.60 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 250,000 shares with $23.11 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 606,411 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 1.32 million shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERSThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.48B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $37.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMAR worth $104.40M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.95% above currents $98.59 stock price. Celgene had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 20,000 shares to 102,277 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Magic Software Enterprises L (NASDAQ:MGIC) stake by 146,504 shares and now owns 185,288 shares. Neos Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Falcon Edge Capital Limited Partnership owns 963,800 shares. Lmr Llp holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 990,864 shares. 313 are held by Carroll Financial Assoc. The New York-based Burns J W And Communication Incorporated Ny has invested 0.83% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 5.98 million are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Birch Hill Investment Advisors holds 0.29% or 42,571 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 807,913 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 29,278 shares. Amer Gru Inc reported 60,000 shares. 870 were accumulated by Community State Bank Na. Barnett & Com holds 3,795 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 91,921 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 12,386 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,340 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Smartsheet has $6200 highest and $4500 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is 32.25% above currents $38.26 stock price. Smartsheet had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 3.

