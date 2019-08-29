Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) EPS Estimated At $-0.26; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 154 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 120 trimmed and sold stock positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 163.31 million shares, down from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Starwood Property Trust Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 96 Increased: 98 New Position: 56.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Among 4 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Smartsheet has $6200 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 1.92% above currents $49.55 stock price. Smartsheet had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for 110,000 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 820,869 shares or 5.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 203,561 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 4.36% in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,988 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.31 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.