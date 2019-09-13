Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Comparing side by side

Both Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 45 22.16 N/A -0.57 0.00 Q2 Holdings Inc. 76 13.91 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Smartsheet Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Smartsheet Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Q2 Holdings Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Q2 Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Smartsheet Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Q2 Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 24.53% for Smartsheet Inc. with average price target of $50. On the other hand, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 18.80% and its average price target is $96. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Smartsheet Inc. is looking more favorable than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smartsheet Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc. was more bullish than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.