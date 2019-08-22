Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smartsheet Inc. has 69.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Smartsheet Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Smartsheet Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35.00% -19.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Smartsheet Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Smartsheet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

$50.17 is the average target price of Smartsheet Inc., with a potential downside of -2.22%. The potential upside of the competitors is 29.99%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Smartsheet Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Smartsheet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc. has stronger performance than Smartsheet Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Smartsheet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Smartsheet Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Smartsheet Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Smartsheet Inc.

Dividends

Smartsheet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.