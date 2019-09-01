Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 45 25.83 N/A -0.57 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 72 9.22 N/A 0.65 115.33

In table 1 we can see Smartsheet Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smartsheet Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Smartsheet Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bandwidth Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Bandwidth Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Smartsheet Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Smartsheet Inc. is $50.5, with potential upside of 3.91%. Meanwhile, Bandwidth Inc.’s consensus target price is $78.8, while its potential downside is -9.62%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Smartsheet Inc. is looking more favorable than Bandwidth Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of Bandwidth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Bandwidth Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc. has stronger performance than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.