Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analysts See $-0.26 EPS; Last Week Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chimerix had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. See Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.25 New Target: $2 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 116.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Smartsheet Inc.’s analysts see 36.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 462,390 shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog

Among 4 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Smartsheet had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.61 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 172,535 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. $64,800 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28. Sherman Michael A. had bought 30,000 shares worth $104,316 on Monday, May 20. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $87,678 was bought by MIDDLETON FRED A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 282,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 14,357 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 33,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 64,430 shares. Virtu Finance Lc reported 10,423 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.70M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). International Group holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 29,852 shares. 683 Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 11,400 shares. Rhenman Asset stated it has 68,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Bridgeway Capital stated it has 279,200 shares.