SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

This is a contrast between SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Southeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 21 2.86 N/A 1.80 12.07 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.25 N/A 2.05 16.22

In table 1 we can see SmartFinancial Inc. and The First Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The First Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SmartFinancial Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SmartFinancial Inc. is presently more affordable than The First Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SmartFinancial Inc. and The First Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that SmartFinancial Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The First Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SmartFinancial Inc. and The First Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.4% and 57.7%. Insiders owned 4.7% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72% The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The First Bancshares Inc. beats SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.