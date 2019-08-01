SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Is At $21.61 Formed Wedge; Calavo Growers (CVGW)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 84 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 83 reduced and sold their holdings in Calavo Growers Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 14.70 million shares, down from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calavo Growers Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 61 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Analysts await SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SMBK’s profit will be $6.14 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SmartFinancial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.94% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 8,244 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It operates in three divisions: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. It has a 49.81 P/E ratio. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 301,450 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.66% invested in the company for 273,050 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 684,592 shares.