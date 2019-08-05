SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Is At $20.91 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Cosan Limited Class A (CZZ) Lowered By 18.36%

Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ) had a decrease of 18.36% in short interest. CZZ’s SI was 1.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.36% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 747,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ)’s short sellers to cover CZZ’s short positions. The SI to Cosan Limited Class A’s float is 1.44%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 677,788 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) formed wedge up with $22.16 target or 6.00% above today’s $20.91 share price. SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) has $291.73M valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 22,448 shares traded. SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has declined 15.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBK News: 16/03/2018 FINLAB FASTBILL, KONTIST LAUNCH ‘SMART FINANCIAL ASSISTANT’,; 04/04/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to Participate in a Fireside Chat at IFM and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial; 01/05/2018 – SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Southern Community Bank; 18/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Reports Record $0.30 Earnings per Common Share for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SmartFinancial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBK); 06/04/2018 – SmartFinancial: SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. APPOINTS TUCKER AND WICKS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Apr 06

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 25.89 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) rating on Tuesday, February 19. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 19.