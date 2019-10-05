SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SmartFinancial Inc. has 37.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.7% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SmartFinancial Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 60,994,636.76% 6.80% 0.80% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SmartFinancial Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 12.51M 21 12.07 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

SmartFinancial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SmartFinancial Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.20 2.53

As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 9.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SmartFinancial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that SmartFinancial Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SmartFinancial Inc.’s competitors are 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

SmartFinancial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors SmartFinancial Inc.’s rivals beat SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.