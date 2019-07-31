SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) and Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) Comparison side by side

SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 20 3.45 N/A 1.47 14.11 Citizens First Corporation 24 0.00 N/A 1.90 12.95

Table 1 demonstrates SmartFinancial Inc. and Citizens First Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens First Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SmartFinancial Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Citizens First Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Citizens First Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.55 beta means SmartFinancial Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citizens First Corporation’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SmartFinancial Inc. and Citizens First Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 38.7%. Insiders held 6.4% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Citizens First Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -0.38% 4.06% 7.96% -1.66% -13.43% 13.57% Citizens First Corporation -2.57% -0.88% 12.35% -6.27% 2.71% 15.03%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Citizens First Corporation.

Summary

Citizens First Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.