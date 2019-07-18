SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Comparing side by side

Both SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 20 3.62 N/A 1.47 14.11 BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.28 N/A 2.09 13.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SmartFinancial Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank. BancorpSouth Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SmartFinancial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SmartFinancial Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. BancorpSouth Bank’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

SmartFinancial Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BancorpSouth Bank’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 15.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of BancorpSouth Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.4% of SmartFinancial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are BancorpSouth Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -0.38% 4.06% 7.96% -1.66% -13.43% 13.57% BancorpSouth Bank -3.75% -2.61% -8.65% -0.69% -15.68% 9.83%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BancorpSouth Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BancorpSouth Bank beats SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.