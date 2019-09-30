SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (LUNMF) SI Decreased By 10.66%

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had a decrease of 10.66% in short interest. LUNMF’s SI was 2.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.66% from 2.99M shares previously. With 52,700 avg volume, 51 days are for LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s short sellers to cover LUNMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.1335 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 45,770 shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.13% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. SMBK’s profit would be $5.72 million giving it 12.89 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, SmartFinancial, Inc.’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 15,690 shares traded. SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has declined 15.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBK News: 06/04/2018 – SmartFinancial: SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. APPOINTS TUCKER AND WICKS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Apr 06; 16/03/2018 FINLAB FASTBILL, KONTIST LAUNCH ‘SMART FINANCIAL ASSISTANT’,; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Reports Record $0.30 Earnings per Common Share for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 01/05/2018 – SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Southern Community Bank; 04/04/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to Participate in a Fireside Chat at IFM and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ SmartFinancial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBK); 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial 1Q EPS 30c

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 42.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

More notable recent Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Lundin Mining Q1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lundin Mining Is Ready For Lift-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lundin Mining: Potential For Capital Gain Along With High Downside Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lundin Mining Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lundin Mining Has Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

More notable recent SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About SmartFinancial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMBK) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SmartFinancial and Entegra agree to $158.2M merger – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces $10 Million Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Entegra Financial Corp. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Foothills Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.