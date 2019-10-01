SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)

Among 2 analysts covering Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dunelm Group PLC has GBX 1000 highest and GBX 700 lowest target. GBX 750’s average target is -9.69% below currents GBX 830.5 stock price. Dunelm Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, April 5. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, April 11 with “Reduce”. The stock of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. See Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.13% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. SMBK’s profit would be $5.72M giving it 12.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, SmartFinancial, Inc.’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 50,166 shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has declined 15.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBK News: 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Reports Record $0.30 Earnings per Common Share for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 FINLAB FASTBILL, KONTIST LAUNCH ‘SMART FINANCIAL ASSISTANT’,; 01/05/2018 – SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Southern Community Bank; 06/04/2018 – SmartFinancial: SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. APPOINTS TUCKER AND WICKS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Apr 06; 19/04/2018 – DJ SmartFinancial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBK); 04/04/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to Participate in a Fireside Chat at IFM and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

The stock decreased 0.89% or GBX 7.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 830.5. About 232,505 shares traded. Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.68 billion GBP. The firm offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings. It has a 16.64 P/E ratio. It also provides curtains, tracks and poles, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and floor lamps, lamp shades, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals.