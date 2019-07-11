Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Whitnell & Co Has Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $380,268 as Market Valuation Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes; 23/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 12/03/2018 SFS Technicals Story (Correct); 15/03/2018 – SFS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion

More notable recent Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $3.99 million worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was made by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares to 56,932 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).